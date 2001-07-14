Natuzzi S.P.A. Announces Dates For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or the “Company”) will disclose its unaudited 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Friday April 8th, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday April 11th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4.00 p.m. Italy time, or 3.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial results.

To join the live conference call, interested persons will need to either

i) dial-in the following number:

Toll/International: (+1)-412-717-9633, passcode 39252103#; or

ii) click on the following link:

%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.c-meeting.com%2Fweb3%2Fjoin%2F3PQUFXRW48XTKQ%3C%2Fb%3E, to join via video.

A replay of the call will be available from Monday April 11, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET until Wednesday May 11, 2022, 11:59 PM ET. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, and +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 13728244.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 651 mono-brand stores and 563 galleries as of December 31, 2021, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the “Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

