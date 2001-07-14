Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Marsh McLennan Increases Share Repurchase Program by $5 Billion and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

2 hours ago
The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today authorized an additional $5 billion in share repurchases. This is in addition to the Company’s existing share repurchase program, which had approximately $1.3 billion of remaining authorization as of December 31, 2021. The total authorization increased to approximately $6.3 billion, before any share repurchase in the first quarter.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2022.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 83,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of nearly $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy+Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver+Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

