(INNV Alert) Long Term Holders of InnovAge Contact Johnson Fistel for Information Regarding Investigation

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law on behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. ( INNV) ("InnovAge" or the "Company") against certain of its officers and directors.



On September 21, 2021, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit.” Reportedly, such “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.”

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Innovage holding shares before September 21, 2021 you may have standing to hold Innovage harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

