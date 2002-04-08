Emerging Markets Report: Above Board

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s funny, just a few years ago small and micro cap stocks were considered the ‘Wild West’, these volatile, mercurial investments.

We’ve published previously about SPYR Technologies (SPYR), which offers a real product line that people can use to improve their lives via enhanced connectivity to their electronics. SPYR, you see, is a technology company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., operates in the “Internet of Things” (IoT) market, and develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that potentially will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Adding to the appeal of SPYR is the Company’s proactive decision to create an independent Advisory Board. As veterans of the small cap space for decades, pre-dot com if we’re being specific, we can tell you that we absolutely LOVE when young companies start Advisory boards. It potentially provides a window into the Company’s future potential and adds to the talent pool.

For us, it foremost assigns credibility to the Company. The board member is attaching their name and reputation to the Company, which will potentially enhance its profile and provide a valuable addition to its business.

Already, SPYR and Applied Magix have added Fred Tio, former senior creative director of Worldwide Marcom, Apple Inc., to the Applied Magix advisory board as well as Michael Teitelbaum, senior brand integrity manager at Jazwares.

Again, these are industry veterans with their own rolodexes and relationships, with time earned experience that is now available to SPYR and Applied Magix. And more than anything, in a world of choices, these technology pros have chosen to join the SPYR and Applied Magix team.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by SPYR, Inc. for various marketing services including this report.

