Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Accelerate mmWave Innovations at EuMW 2021

What: Microwave technology brings a new set of complex electronic test challenges, and Keysight will deliver a wide range of demonstrations covering high-frequency test equipment and solutions that help customers design, simulate and test their latest innovations.

EuMW 2021 is Keysight’s 18th consecutive year as a Platinum sponsor and is committed to working with customers to tackle the world’s toughest uWave and mmWave test challenges.

On display at the Keysight booth #2 will be:

Keysight 5G and Wireless Solutions for Design and Test

mmWave R&D Testbeds : Accelerates time to market with measurements compliant to the latest 5G standards and enables research of 6G frequencies, wide bandwidths and new modulation schemes.

: Accelerates time to market with measurements compliant to the latest 5G standards and enables research of 6G frequencies, wide bandwidths and new modulation schemes. Simplified Wideband Test : Simplifies complex measurement setups and improves accuracy of active device characterization measurements, including error vector magnitude/noise power ratio (EVM/NPR), embedded local oscillator phase noise, group delay, noise figure, and much more.

: Simplifies complex measurement setups and improves accuracy of active device characterization measurements, including error vector magnitude/noise power ratio (EVM/NPR), embedded local oscillator phase noise, group delay, noise figure, and much more. Compact VNA Solution : High-end, portable, mmWave component and materials measurements for 5G, 6G, and automotive applications. Delivers rapid actionable insights without sacrificing bench space.

: High-end, portable, mmWave component and materials measurements for 5G, 6G, and automotive applications. Delivers rapid actionable insights without sacrificing bench space. mmWave Circuit Simulation: Meets the challenges of 5G with a complete mmWave design flow, from circuit to system, using Keysight’s PathWave System Design and PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS).

Meets the challenges of 5G with a complete mmWave design flow, from circuit to system, using Keysight’s PathWave System Design and PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS). OTA Field Signal Analysis : Displays key metrics from multiple base stations to identify frequency drifting, isolate power issues, and investigate performance problems.

: Displays key metrics from multiple base stations to identify frequency drifting, isolate power issues, and investigate performance problems. gNB Fading Performance: An integrated turnkey solution for 5G base station/open RAN testing including 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) use cases, multiple input multiple output (MIMO) over the air (OTA) base station fading performance, mmWave base station fading performance, and massive MIMO base station fading performance.

Keysight Aerospace & Defense Solutions

Model-Based System Design : Offers a complete RF-aware design workflow, integrating decades of Keysight measurement science in RF instrumentation for end-to-end system designs.

: Offers a complete RF-aware design workflow, integrating decades of Keysight measurement science in RF instrumentation for end-to-end system designs. Phase Noise Test System : Delivers high-end phase noise test, using cross-correlation techniques to measure down to the thermal (kT) limits of physics.

: Delivers high-end phase noise test, using cross-correlation techniques to measure down to the thermal (kT) limits of physics. Digital Tx/Rx Module Test: Replaces weeks of in-house measurement and data analysis effort in a few minutes. Characterizes digital-baseband integrated RF front-end device performance with metrology-quality measurements.

Keysight Automotive Solutions

AV Radar Test: Validates performance and reliability of E-band automotive radar modules with an analog radar target simulator (RTS).

When: April 2nd – 7th, 2022 Where: Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, ExCel, London

Keysight technology experts are also hosting a number of workshops with several papers where attendees can learn about key topics and challenges associated with automotive, 5G, component test, aerospace and defense, as well as software design:

Results and Advances in mmWave On-wafer S-parameter Measurement Accuracy

Extending the Keysight 125 GHz Solution to 220 GHz

Beyond 5G: mmWave and THz Techniques of 6G Research

Optimizing Modulation Quality Measurements on Wide Bandwidth Signals – From Conformance Through R&D

Phase Noise in Next Generation Aerospace, Defense and Commercial Wireless Communications

A Superheterodyne 300 GHz Transmit Receive Chipset for Beyond 5G Network Integration

Road to Lab: Validation of ADAS/AD Functions Relying on Sensor Fusion

Multiple-Ray-Tracing (MRT) Tool with SystemVue

Sub THz Bands for 6G: 10x the Bandwidth with 10x the Problems?

Quantifying Modulation Quality at the Physical Layer using Equalized Channel Capacity

Design of Calibration Structures for On-wafer S-parameters Measurements up to 500 GHz

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

