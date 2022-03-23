Bergio International Inc. to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m EDT

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO) , an American holding company and global leader in tech and eCommerce specializing in fine and fashion jewelry announced today that CEO Bergio Abajian has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. It will be presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Sign up here to access the presentation . On March 28th, Bergio's presentation can be specifically found here .

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International stated, "I'm very excited to be invited to present to Maxim's investor group. This will give us wider access to investors. And, we will be sharing all our high-growth future and current plans. I will be presenting with Jonathan Foltz, the President of Aphrodite's."

"I'm very excited to see Bergio International transform into a Technology, Blockchain, & Ecommerce holding company and become a front runner in the jewelry & luxury goods space," said Jonathan Foltz, President of Aphrodite's.

He continued, "With us capitalizing on the new emerging markets and our tech & blockchain savvy team, we're looking forward to implementing technology, NFTs, data, AI, & new advertising campaigns that will surely make waves in the rapidly changing luxury goods space".

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to reserve your seat.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

About Aphrodite's

Aphrodite's is a global direct to consumer (DTC) fashion jewelry brand best known for its unique and meaningful gifting experiences with custom-designed boxes and heartfelt cards. It grossed over $30 million in sales in 3.5 years with $10 million of this generated during the 2020 pandemic year. The brand features jewelry, sunglasses, and watches showcasing an array of necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and anklets.

About Gearbubble

GearBubble, is a leading B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform specializing in Print On Demand (POD). It has processed over $130 million in sales with over 5 million units sold. Their product offerings include shirts, mugs, additional on-demand items, and most recently, jewelry, a product category they look forward to expanding. GearBubble is best known for its seamless eBay, Etsy, and Amazon integrations, which allow their millions of B2B clients to effortlessly launch, scale, and find success in the e-commerce industry.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Media Contact

Alina Keo

[email protected]

(952) 681-0406

Investor Relations

John Guercio

[email protected]

(845) 216-3100

SOURCE: Bergio International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/693964/Bergio-International-Inc-to-Participate-in-the-2022-Virtual-Growth-Conference-Presented-by-Maxim-Group-LLC-and-hosted-by-M-Vest-on-March-28th--30th-from-900-am--500-pm-EDT



