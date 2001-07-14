Campbell Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek

Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB, Financial) today announced it was named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Trusted Companies, ranking No. 1 in the Food & Beverage industry.

“For generations, Campbell has earned trust by making food people love and by acting with character, integrity and transparency in everything we do,” said Mark Clouse, Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is a testament to the care that our more than 14,000 employees demonstrate to each other, our customers, consumers and communities.”

America's Most Trusted Companies were identified by an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies based on the three touchpoints of trust: consumer, investor and employee. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted, resulting in a list of the top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries.

Campbell has long been recognized as a leader in transparency, sustainability and corporate responsibility. Earlier this year, the company was named one of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights, one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s and one of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC. In 2021, Campbell was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes and a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women. Campbell is also included on multiple indices including the FTSE4Good Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the MSCI Index Series.

For more information and to see the full list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022, visit www.newsweek.com%2Famericas-most-trusted-companies-2022.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via %40CampbellSoupCo.

