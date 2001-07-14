Nexstar Digital Reaches 133 Million Unique Visitors in January 2022 and Achieves +45% Year-Over-Year Growth, Delivering a Powerful Opportunity to Advertisers

Nexstar+Digital, the digital division of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that total unique users to its websites and mobile applications in January 2022 increased by more than 45% from the same time period a year earlier, to 133 million, generating 820 million page views according to Comscore Media Trend. This growth moved Nexstar Digital into the Comscore Top 25 for unique visitors and marked the seventh consecutive month of growth of at least two million unique users across Nexstar Digital’s websites and mobile applications. Collectively, Nexstar Digital’s websites and apps now reach close to 50% of the U.S. internet audience.

Nexstar Digital prides itself on producing premium local and national news content that delivers highly engaged and valuable audiences to national and local advertisers. Within the News and Information category, Nexstar Digital rose to #7, ahead of Insider Inc., NYPost Network, and Fox News Media. Nexstar Digital was also #1 in the local news category with 80% more unique users than the next largest multi-platform property. Helping to fuel this growth was Nexstar Digital’s recent acquisition of The Hill, the #2 site in the U.S. in Comscore’s Politics category in January 2022.

“Our meteoric digital growth this past year is a reflection of the trust our users place in Nexstar Digital as a source of credible, relevant, engaging local news and entertainment,” said Karen Brophy, President of Nexstar Digital. “Nexstar Digital continues to show progress with our content-first strategy, reflecting our organization-wide commitment to deliver trusted, unbiased, fact-based journalism that engages and informs our audiences across all screens and provides a brand-safe premium environment for our advertising clients. At Nexstar Digital, we deliver what matters most, including content, audiences, solutions, and most important, results for our advertising clients.”

