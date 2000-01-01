Perch Perspectives Releases Sponsored "Market Trends and Analysis" Research Report on Cuentas, Inc. and other Fintech Organizations

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions has sponsored a "Market Trends and Analysis" March 2022 report to analyze the US fintech market and how it has been affected since the COVID pandemic disrupted the way of life in the US and worldwide. The analysis was performed and published by Perch Perspectives, a self described "human-centric political and business consulting firm".

The report focuses on the increasing percentage of immigrants in the US population and how Cuentas and other Fintech companies are attempting to meet growing demand for specialized, targeted solutions.

The Report includes:

Comprehensive analysis of addressable market and immigration trends

The role of FinTech companies in meeting needs of the unbanked

Competitive landscape and CUEN's position and key competitive advantages.

The report investigates how traditional banks are handling the new economic issues and trends and how new, emerging fintech companies are providing effective, turn-key solutions to the forgotten segments of society.

The report is available for download at Research Report

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) is a fintech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. Available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store, the Cuentas App is the convenient mobile banking app that gives consumers access to their money, their way. Cuentas cardholders can send money to other Cuentas cardholders with no fee, access exclusive cardholder discounts and get access to their money up to two days faster when they directly deposit their wages or government benefit checks.

For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe," "plan," or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

