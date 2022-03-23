Demand Brands (DMAN) Enters Into Exclusive Arrangement With Sun Supply LLC To Distribute 180k LB's Of Pharma Grade Cannabis A Year

WATSONVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN") https://dman.co/, a business that strategically invests in and acquires Cannabis related companies with vertical integration at the heart of its core strategy, and has strategic brand and white label partnerships with Revelry Supply Co., HIGH TIMES, TruLeaf, GrupoFlor, CanEx., and other top tier industry names. On March 17, 2022, DMAN entered a significant Supply Agreement ("Agreement") with Sun Supply LLC.

Sun Supply is the exclusive operating tenant for GHP Holdings LLC, which is developing a 300-acre site in Southern California to build a campus which will comprise of 5.7 million SF of pharma grade greenhouses and production facilities. The first phase consists of 500,000 SF greenhouse which will yield up to 180,000 lbs. of AA and AAA Grade flower, annually. Please see video tutorial of the facility

GHP Site Flyover

The Agreement secures 180,000 lbs. annually of Cannabis flower for DMAN to sell through its retail and wholesale distribution channels and is forecasted to increase top line revenues by as much as $258 million per annum for DMAN. DMAN CEO Andrew Colehower commented, "The DMAN Sun Supply relationship has been in the making for the past 6 months. This represents a partnership with a Multi-State Operator which will allow DMAN to enter the 3.0 Tier of Cannabis, one that consists of large-scale pharma grade GMP certified facilities.Sun Supply will provide us with high volume, premium, consistent, THC rich, pharma grade cannabis. We have already commenced efforts to expand our robust trading desk and enter distribution agreements with top tier brands to sell the Sun Supply cannabis. This is a major addition to the Demand Brands portfolio"

As market demand changes due to the highly anticipated federal deregulation, GHP Holdings plans to expand the campus to an additional 3 million SF of greenhouses and 1 million SF of production facilities for a total of 5.7 million SF. "Since the inception of Sun Supply LLC, our goal has been to team with a best-in-class distribution and vertical integration partner. Today's announcement and contract signing with DMAN fulfills that goal and marks the beginning of a unique and fully integrated cultivation and distribution arrangement. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship", commented Don Reich, CEO at Sun Supply LLC.

The first phase requires a total capitalization of $245 million. GHP Holdings LLC and DMAN are in conversations to provide DMAN an option to make a preferred equity investment into the first phase with an option to acquire an interest in the real estate. DMAN is currently in conversations with various capital groups to raise the preferred equity investment. GHP Holdings LLC has invested over $15 million into the first phase of this project which is now permit ready. GHP Holdings LLC is equipped to expand this facility in tandem with our relationship with Sun Supply and DMAN as market demand grows. GHP Holdings LLC truly believes that the DMAN Sun Supply partnership is a phenomenal undertaking to capitalize on the opportunity for consolidation in the industry and the need to institutionalize the business to optimize supply chain management.

Sun Supply LLC is the exclusive tenant/operator of this special purpose, permit ready large scale cannabis greenhouse development and enterprise. Sun Supply LLC has a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in cultivation, facilities management, and compliance:

CEO - Don Reich

As CEO of Sun Supply, Mr. Reich will manage a world class team of facility operators, experienced agronomists and experts in all areas of cannabis production. In addition, Mr. Reich's role at Sun Supply LLC will be to ensure compliance with all Federal, State and Local regulations. He has extensive experience in risk management and liability minimization. He will also be involved to ensure that Sun Supply's operations are documented and all SOPs are developed and maintained so that operational continuity will be guaranteed in any and all contingencies.

In addition to his experience in Occupational Health and Safety, his Environmental Safety and Industrial Hygiene expertise will greatly benefit Sun Supply's operations. Mr. Reich has 30 years of complex project management experience. He has directly managed the design and development of complex data acquisition and processing systems for numerous state and federal agencies and private entities. His experience in complex data analytics will help ensure that Sun Supply's yields and operational goals are met

Mr. Reich holds 20 United States patents. His inventions include technology for the storage and transportation of radioactive materials, systems for the automatic notification that a 9-1-1 call has occurred, automatic crash notification systems and the analysis and routing of wireless 9-1-1 calls. His degrees include a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from The University of Southern California.

VP of Cultivation - Chris Vaos

Christopher Vaos has been involved in the legal cannabis industry since 2009 and has been cultivating cannabis commercially since 2005. Originally born in Athens, Greece but grew up in Miami, Florida; Christopher earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Florida Atlantic University. In 2009, he built and ran one of the first licensed cultivation facilities in Boulder, Colorado. Since then, he has been working as an industry leading consultant, assisting facilities with design, construction, scaling, plant health, IPM, horticultural, new licensing and applications. Christopher has held various Director and C-suite positions at some of the top brands in the Western US, with over 500,000 square feet of combined canopy experience. Christopher has worked with licensed facilities in Colorado, Washington, California, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Oklahoma, and Florida, working with a data-driven and science-based approach to cultivation with a great track record of success and industry leading cost optimization.

VP of Facilities Management - David Hutchinson

David Hutchinson possesses a well-rounded work history, having obtained VP Operational level experience within one of the largest production facilities in the industrial agriculture sector. Most recently, David has worked as the VP of Operations for Sun Select Produce, a producer with 64-acre facility all under glass, growing hydroponically produced vegetables, utilizing modern, state of the art climate computer control systems. David has deep working knowledge of agricultural systems required for todays automated production and hands on level troubleshooting experience with complex network protocols. David earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Biology, BSc., at Nicholls State University.

Director of Cultivation and Compliance - Blake Nilsen

Industry-leading professional with expertise in all facets of cannabis cultivation & distribution, brand positioning, business development, and corporate strategy planning & execution. Possesses unique insights into product development and cultivation derived from extensive and longstanding knowledge of the industry. He has overseen large scale cannabis productions during peak growing seasons while coordinating with cultivation managers to optimize the performance of cultivation and extraction facilities. Blake earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Cellular/Molecular Biology, Humboldt State University, Arcata, CA and a Minor in Business, Humboldt State University, Arcata, CA.

Demand Brands, Inc. ( OTCPK:DMAN, Financial), ("Company" or "DMAN"), is a holding company that invests in and acquires cannabis cultivation, processing, wholesale and retail distribution, and brand management and related businesses. Over the course of 25 years, the Company has refined and perfected seed to sale processes with innovative solutions ranging from cutting-edge patented AgTech technologies to robust business models that optimize the cannabis supply chain to capture value at every stage of the supply chain.

For more information, please go to: https://dman.co

