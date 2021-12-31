Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. Buys Kore Group Holdings Inc, Sells General Electric Co

For the details of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mudrick+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.
- Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 9,771,949 shares, 66.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 75,236,136 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 1,258,699 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio.
- Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) - 4,000,000 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC) - 24,394,846 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: General Electric Co (GE)
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 63.51%. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. still held 41,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying