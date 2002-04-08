CHNC Announces Completion of Audited Financial Statements

Houston, TX, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- China Infrastructure Construction Corp ( CHNC): CHNC has announced the publication of its audited financial statements for its fiscal year ended May 31, 2021. These statements were audited by PWR CPA, a Houston, Texas accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the “PCAOB”). The Company believes that these financial statements comply with the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dante Picazo, CHNC’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The completion of this audit is a significant milestone for our company. We have devoted a great amount of time and attention to this project and believe that our audited financial statements will provide investors with more reliable information about our company and its financial condition.” He added that the company plans to change its corporate name to Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. in order to better reflect its core business. The company plans to become an SEC reporting company.

“Despite the ink still being wet, we are more than excited to have completed the audit which represents a management achievement for CHNC. This is the result of hard work from a multidisciplinary team that dedicated all their efforts into this project, and we look forward to the next steps that could be unlocked with this official tool,” said Henry Levinski, the company’s treasurer, who oversaw the audit. He added, “The completion of the audit begins a new chapter for both the company and its investors.”

The company has raised approximately $1.5 million through private placements and believes that its audited financial statements will enhance its ability to raise additional capital in the public and private markets.

We have the energy, the determination and now with our housekeeping matters fully in order, we have no limitations to conquer the global cannabis education market, clinical studies, cannabis clinical trials, university education, and online products.

To learn more visit: https://www.chnc-hdh.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

