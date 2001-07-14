FOX Nation to Launch Duck Family Treasure This June

FOX Nation will debut a new series in conjunction with Warm Springs Productions, entitled Duck Family Treasure, announced Jason Klarman, president of the platform. Fronted by the Robertson family of A&E’s hit program Duck Dynasty, the 10-part series will be available this June, with episodes released weekly.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more. We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”

Duck Family Treasure will spotlight the brother duo of Jase and Jep Robertson as they pursue a hunt for buried treasure alongside their Uncle Si and history expert, Murry Crowe. Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems. Throughout their journey, the Robertsons will also showcase the people, places, and lessons they encounter along the way. Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep’s wives, and other members of the Robertson family will also be featured on the show.

Warm Springs Productions is producing alongside Executive Producer Jase Robertson, the Robertson’s Tread Lively Entertainment with Korie Robertson, Zach Dasher serving as Executive Producers. Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce will serve as Executive Producers for Warm Springs.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs as well as DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005795/en/