Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price (Average)
|£20.696
|Volume
|29,000
|Total
|£600,175.25
|Aggregated information:
|Volume
Price
Total
|26,505
£20.70
£548,653.50
|2,495
£20.65
£51,521.75
|Date of Transaction
|23 March 2022
|Place of Transaction
|London
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
