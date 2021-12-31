Thrivent Mutual Funds Buys Broadcom Inc, AT&T Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, TRMB, NGVT, MTB, A, BHVN, TTEC, KN, RNG, FLR, DRI, FIS, TDY, CCK, CDNS, ADSK, NEEPP, NEEPP, KAMN, MET, MTN, DE, SO, CP, WTRG, TNC, CACI, BPOP, CUBE, CHWY, HSIC, PINS,
- Added Positions: AVGO, T, WMT, CMCSA, SOLN, BKNG, AJRD, MCO, CMPR, TGT, F, ETR, MRK, STT, AMD, EXC, SPGI, PGNY, SNCY, CLAR, CRM, COLB, ARCC, HALO, FTV, TWTR, TER, PENN, ACGL, ROST, NUVA, NI, 005930, LW, ZM, C, LNG, LYB, EPD, IONS, SYY, CB, ADS, EXPE, NSA, MCHP, RDN, DHR, HOPE, CPS, EMN, DISH, NVO, VLO, IEX, HAFC, RJF, CR,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CHTR, AAPL, AMZN, PYPL, ILMN, GOOGL, WAL, TMO, JPM, BAC, LMT, ITW, FB, APTV, NVDA, JCI, NKE, LYV, WCC, ZION, JNJ, MDT, MS, TXN, PM, TSLA, SABR, ADBE, CSCO, XOM, HD, LOW, QCOM, HLIO, GOOG, TFC, DVN, NSC, ANTM, ZTS, IQV, ACN, CF, SCHW, DXCM, URI, GBDC, AZO, GD, ISRG, NVR, SYK, UNP, UNH, VZ, WFC, TCPC, EPRT, BJ, BLK, COST, GILD, HON, SRE, SONY, GTLS, HCA, NOW, FSK, AXP, AME, BRK.B, CSL, CI, CMA, EW, HWC, LHX, IIVI, LRCX, NUE, PH, PSA, RTX, ZBH, MA, DAL, ZURN, FRC, TSLX, CVNA, BILL, ACC, APH, APA, ADP, AVB, BAX, CBRE, CSX, CVS, CNC, CL, DHI, DISCA, DUK, EA, EMR, ERIC, GSK, MNST, HST, MTCH, KLAC, MMC, MCD, PATK, PG, UPS, WMB, CMG, DFS, KMI, MPC, ESNT, CFG, AXTA, ABT, AMGN, BP, BDX, BIIB, CVX, COP, CW, EOG, CIGI, HAL, INTC, KMB, MRO, MHK, ON, PEP, PXD, LIN, SHW, TCBI, TRP, WDC, TEL, VMW, FLT, CUBI, MPLX, ABBV, TDOC, EQH, BMRC, BSX, BMY, CAT, CPF, CTBI, DCOM, FISI, FMBH, FFIC, FULT, GRMN, GRC, GSBC, IBCP, OCFC, PGC, REGN, TRST, DIS, BR, MOFG, CBOE, HMST, HTBI, FANG, IVN, EARN, EEX, DBX,
- Sold Out: MSI, INTU, VEEV, CME, AMN, V, NOC, ENPH, INMD, ETN, ESI, ZG, CROX, VRSN, MTD, HPQ, TROW, MLM, GL, LHCG, KSU, AMED, YUM, UNM, SWN, EVR, KSS, W, CMS, MU, QRTEA, TYL, RVLV, RGA, X, SWBI, JKHY, WM, OMC, REXR, BIG, MO, JACK, BUSE, ALLYPA.PFD, FBP, BA, TMHC, NINE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,207 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,645 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.43%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,537 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,122 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.01%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 8,540 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $186.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)
Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Ingevity Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $83.18, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $181.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $134.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $608.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 196.05%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 48,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 47.82%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southern Co (SOLN)
Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Southern Co by 166.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.784000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2166.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 48.63%. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $568.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 1,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.75%. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $116.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 5,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 69.35%. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $344.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 742 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 41.24%. The sale prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 8,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 51.44%. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $575.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 997 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.13%. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $140.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 7,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.
