Thrivent Mutual Funds Buys Broadcom Inc, AT&T Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

MSFT, CHTR, AAPL, AMZN, PYPL, ILMN, GOOGL, WAL, TMO, JPM, BAC, LMT, ITW, FB, APTV, NVDA, JCI, NKE, LYV, WCC, ZION, JNJ, MDT, MS, TXN, PM, TSLA, SABR, ADBE, CSCO, XOM, HD, LOW, QCOM, HLIO, GOOG, TFC, DVN, NSC, ANTM, ZTS, IQV, ACN, CF, SCHW, DXCM, URI, GBDC, AZO, GD, ISRG, NVR, SYK, UNP, UNH, VZ, WFC, TCPC, EPRT, BJ, BLK, COST, GILD, HON, SRE, SONY, GTLS, HCA, NOW, FSK, AXP, AME, BRK.B, CSL, CI, CMA, EW, HWC, LHX, IIVI, LRCX, NUE, PH, PSA, RTX, ZBH, MA, DAL, ZURN, FRC, TSLX, CVNA, BILL, ACC, APH, APA, ADP, AVB, BAX, CBRE, CSX, CVS, CNC, CL, DHI, DISCA, DUK, EA, EMR, ERIC, GSK, MNST, HST, MTCH, KLAC, MMC, MCD, PATK, PG, UPS, WMB, CMG, DFS, KMI, MPC, ESNT, CFG, AXTA, ABT, AMGN, BP, BDX, BIIB, CVX, COP, CW, EOG, CIGI, HAL, INTC, KMB, MRO, MHK, ON, PEP, PXD, LIN, SHW, TCBI, TRP, WDC, TEL, VMW, FLT, CUBI, MPLX, ABBV, TDOC, EQH, BMRC, BSX, BMY, CAT, CPF, CTBI, DCOM, FISI, FMBH, FFIC, FULT, GRMN, GRC, GSBC, IBCP, OCFC, PGC, REGN, TRST, DIS, BR, MOFG, CBOE, HMST, HTBI, FANG, IVN, EARN, EEX, DBX, Sold Out: MSI, INTU, VEEV, CME, AMN, V, NOC, ENPH, INMD, ETN, ESI, ZG, CROX, VRSN, MTD, HPQ, TROW, MLM, GL, LHCG, KSU, AMED, YUM, UNM, SWN, EVR, KSS, W, CMS, MU, QRTEA, TYL, RVLV, RGA, X, SWBI, JKHY, WM, OMC, REXR, BIG, MO, JACK, BUSE, ALLYPA.PFD, FBP, BA, TMHC, NINE,

Investment company Thrivent Mutual Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, AT&T Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Walmart Inc, Comcast Corp, sells Charter Communications Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrivent Mutual Funds. As of 2021Q4, Thrivent Mutual Funds owns 415 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Thrivent Diversified Income Plus Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thrivent+diversified+income+plus+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,207 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,645 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,537 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,122 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.01% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 8,540 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%

Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $186.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Ingevity Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $83.18, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $181.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $134.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $608.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 196.05%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 48,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 47.82%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Southern Co by 166.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.784000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2166.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37.

Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Thrivent Mutual Funds sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 48.63%. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $568.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 1,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.75%. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $116.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 5,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 69.35%. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $344.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 41.24%. The sale prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 8,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 51.44%. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $575.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thrivent Mutual Funds reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.13%. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $140.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Thrivent Mutual Funds still held 7,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.