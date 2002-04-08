Wrap Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference by Maxim Group LLC on March 28-30, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. ( WRAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on March 28-30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT.



During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member here: m-vest.com/2022-virtual-growth-conference

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies ( WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.



Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.



Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.



Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



