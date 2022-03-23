Comerica Bank's Prom Dress Drive Returns, Benefiting Hope Closet

PR Newswire

Public encouraged to drop-off dresses, accessories at select Comerica locations March 28 – April 15

DETROIT, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank is welcoming donations for its fourth Prom Dress Drive on Monday, March 28 and continuing through Friday, April 15, in support of community partner Hope Closet. Individuals and businesses alike can drop off new or gently-used dresses to any participating Comerica location, to benefit southeast Michigan students.

Eleven Comerica Bank banking centers and offices throughout Metro Detroit will serve as collection sites. Participating locations will also accept accessories such as jewelry, shoes, purses, and wraps.

Comerica will supply the donated dresses and accessories to Hope Closet, a nonprofit that presents high school students with the opportunity to attend special events with a dress of their choice regardless of financial constraints or limitations.

"Hope Closet provides a special opportunity to teens by allowing them to experience one of life's most memorable events by removing barriers," said Patricia McCann, Comerica Bank Michigan Vice President, Social Impact and National Employee Volunteer Program Manager. "We value opportunities to bring people together, and the Prom Dress Drives strives to accomplish that. This creates a community bond from start to finish. As we've learned over the past few years, we must continue lifting each other up and delivering on these truly cherished moments."

Since 2017, Comerica has donated nearly 5,000 dresses to Hope Closet in support of the event. This will mark the first Prom Dress Drive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we emerge from the COVID pandemic we are excited to resume our Hope Closet boutique helping alleviate the financial stress of prom for metro Detroit families," said Whitney Drake, founder and president of Hope Closet. "We are thankful for Comerica Bank's continued support as we provide young women the opportunity to attend special high school events with the dress of their choice regardless of financial constraints or limitations."

The following Comerica Bank locations will accept donations:

Comerica Banking Centers

Auburn Hills Campus : 3501 Hamlin Rd., Ste. 1, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

: 3501 Hamlin Rd., Ste. 1, 48326 Fisher - St. Paul : 415 Fisher Rd., Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

: 415 Fisher Rd., 48230 Grand River and Beck: 47440 Grand River, Novi, MI 48374

47440 Grand River, 48374 Gratiot -Cotton: 50300 Gratiot Ave., New Baltimore, MI 48051

50300 Gratiot Ave., 48051 Michigan-American : 16150 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126

: 16150 Michigan Ave., 48126 Northville : 129 E. Main St., Northville, MI 48167

: 129 E. Main St., 48167 Stadium Blvd.-Pauline: 1969 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103

1969 W. Stadium Blvd., 48103 Telegraph- Long Lake : 3910 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

: 3910 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100, 48302 Woodward-Hunter: 36440 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Comerica Offices

Comerica Bank Center : 411 W. Lafayette St., Detroit, MI 48226

: 411 W. Lafayette St., 48226 Livonia Operations Center: 39200 W. Six Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48152

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back over 172 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and approximately 4,600 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

About Hope Closet

Hope Closet in a non-profit organization in the greater Detroit area working to provide young women with the opportunity to attend high school events with a dress of their choice. Founded in 2003, Hope Closet hosts a prom boutique for one week every year. Hope Closet staffs more than 250 volunteers and receives an average of 300 donations each year. Since 2003, more than 4,000 young women in the Detroit area have been sent to prom with a dress from Hope Closet. To find us on Facebook, please visit https://www.facebook.com/HopeCloset/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-banks-prom-dress-drive-returns-benefiting-hope-closet-301509257.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank