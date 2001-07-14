Redfin Launches Rental Search

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin (www.redfin.com) today launched nationwide rental+search, letting consumers search for both rental and for-sale home listings on Redfin for the first time. Built on the same map-based search technology used by tens of millions to find homes for sale, the addition of rentals makes Redfin a destination for everyone in the U.S. looking for a place to live. Redfin’s rental search is powered by rental listings from RentPath, a leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry that operates Rent.com and other popular rental sites, which Redfin acquired in April 2021. This significantly expands the reach of the RentPath network, letting RentPath’s property-management customers market their rental listings to Redfin.com’s 47 million monthly visitors.

Rental search on Redfin.com

“Adding rental listings to Redfin.com will increase our authority as a real estate destination, not only drawing more visitors to rental listings, but also to our existing for-sale listings,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. “With about one in five Redfin.com visitors interested in rentals, we have an opportunity to generate as many rental inquiries from Redfin.com as from all other RentPath sites. As a result, we expect to attract more property managers to promote their listings on Redfin.com, and for Redfin.com traffic growth to accelerate.”

Powerful, immersive search to discover the perfect place to rent

Prospective renters can see updated listings every day, search with tailored filters, including budget, location and pet policy, and connect with property managers. Photos, floor plans and 3D tours let users experience a new rental home before ever setting foot inside. Renters can use the contact feature to connect with property managers to schedule a tour, ask a question or request an application.

Because Redfin is a leading site to find homes for sale, people deciding between buying and renting can use Redfin for their entire home search. With one click, users can switch between homes for sale and homes for rent on the map. With another click, users can mark their favorite homes and see all of them in one place, whether they're for sale or for rent.

“Most people who are considering renting a new home in the next six months say they are also considering buying,” said Christian Taubman, Redfin's Chief Growth Officer. "Redfin gives everyone the tools to win the place that's best for them, whether that's a place to lease or buy.”

Broad exposure for property managers

“The launch of rental search on Redfin is an immediate benefit for the existing property owners and managers who rely on the RentPath network to connect with serious tenants, fill occupancies, and manage properties,” said Jon Ziglar, CEO of RentPath. “Whether you are managing multiple apartment communities or are an individual landlord, RentPath has the consumer reach and marketing tools to make the process of finding and signing new tenants simple and efficient. Adding the reach of Redfin's popular consumer website and app to the RentPath network, in addition to RentPath’s deep knowledge of the rentals business, we can offer the best solutions in the industry to simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and operational efficiency for property managers and owners.”

Property owners and managers who list their properties via RentPath will now reach the tens of millions of consumers who visit Redfin every month, in addition to the other sites in RentPath’s network: Rent.com, Rentals.com, and Apartment Guide.

Requests from renters flow directly to property managers with details on whether the customer wants to tour, submit an application or ask a question about the property. With a single platform for property managers, RentPath makes it easy to see and manage contacts coming from across all sites in the RentPath network without having to learn new tools or work across multiple systems. In addition to reaching serious renters online, RentPath also provides a full-suite of online tools to help property managers communicate with residents and market their properties through targeted digital advertising, social media and online reputation management.

To search rental homes on Redfin, visit www.redfin.com%2Frentals or update to the latest version of the Redfin iOS app. Rental search will launch on Redfin’s Android app in the coming days. To learn about how to market your rental to tens of millions of potential renters through the RentPath network, visit www.rent.com%2Flist.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's+%231 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the+Redfin+Data+Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected].

About RentPath

RentPath is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective residents through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including+rent.com,+ApartmentGuide.com,+Rentals.com, and Redfin.com, RentPath connects property owners and managers with over 10 million high-intent, in-market renters per month. In addition, the RentPath platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. RentPath’s holistic solutions simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. RentPath is a Redfin Company.

