Jackson Announces New Distribution Relationship With One Insurance Solution for RIAs, Powered by Producers Choice Network

Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson+Financial+Inc. 1 (NYSE: JXN), today announced it is teaming up with Producers+Choice+Network%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (PCN) to offer its advisory annuity products to the more than 6,500 investment advisor representatives (IARs) served through PCN’s outsourced insurance desk (OID).

“We’re thrilled to expand our distribution footprint with registered investment advisors (RIAs) through this collaboration with PCN,” said Bill Burrow, Senior Vice President, Private Wealth & Insurance Professionals, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. “Jackson continues to look for ways to meet financial professionals and their clients where they are, and this new relationship helps us achieve that goal by making it easier for RIAs to do business with us.”

PCN, a subsidiary of Raymond James, provides the fee-based community with unbiased annuity solutions in support of their clients’ protective needs through One+Insurance+Solution+for+RIAs%26%238480%3B (OIS). OIS connects RIAs to best-in-class services, solutions and technologies designed to fit their unique client engagement model.

“Delivering a comprehensive, unbiased planning experience through our very own OID allows us to meet the longevity planning needs of RIAs and their clients,” said Jamie Kosharek, President, Producers Choice Network. “Partnering with Jackson allows us to offer competitive, commission-free products from a carrier with a strategic focus to support the RIA community.”

To learn more about the full suite of Jackson annuities now available on One Insurance Solution for RIAs, please visit www.1insurancesolution.com.

1 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2021. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson National Life Insurance Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. Jackson Financial Inc. is a publicly traded company.

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

Before investing, investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the variable annuity and its underlying investment options. The current contract prospectus and underlying fund prospectuses provide this and other important information. Please contact your financial professional or the Company to obtain the prospectuses. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing or sending money.

Annuities are long-term, tax-deferred vehicles designed for retirement. Variable annuities involve investment risks and may lose value. Earnings are taxable as ordinary income when distributed. Individuals may be subject to a 10% additional tax for withdrawals before age 59½ unless an exception to the tax is met.

In certain states, we reserve the right to refuse any subsequent premium payments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005718/en/