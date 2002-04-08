CSX Corp. Recommends Shareholders Reject "Mini-Tender" Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) (“CSX”) announced today that it received notice of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (“TRC”) to purchase up to four million shares of CSX common stock at a price of $34.75 per share in cash. The offer price is 4.43% below the $36.34 closing price of CSX common stock on March 18, 2022 the last trading day before the mini-tender commenced.



CSX is not affiliated with TRC and does not endorse TRC’s unsolicited offer.

CSX recommends that CSX shareholders do not tender their shares in response to the offer because the offer is at a price below the current market price for CSX shares. The offer is also subject to a number of conditions, including TRC’s ability to secure sufficient financing to consummate the offer.

CSX also recommends that any shareholders who have tendered shares to TRC withdraw those shares by providing the written notice described in the offering documentation before the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on April 20, 2022.

CSX urges shareholders to obtain current market quotes for their shares, to review the conditions to TRC’s mini-tender offer, to consult with their brokers or financial advisors and to exercise caution with respect to TRC’s mini-tender offer.

Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than five percent of a company’s outstanding shares. Consequently, these mini-tender offers can avoid disclosure and procedural requirements of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, rules that apply to offers for more than five percent of a company’s outstanding shares. As a result, mini-tender offers do not provide investors with the same level of protections as provided by larger tender offers under U.S. securities laws. The SEC has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers noting that “some bidders make mini-tender offers at below-market prices, hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price.” The SEC also published investor tips regarding these offers on its website at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

CSX encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC’s Letter to SIA re: Broker-Dealer Mini-Tender Offer Dissemination and Disclosures (sec.gov).

CSX requests that a copy of this press release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC’s mini-tender offer for shares of CSX common stock.

