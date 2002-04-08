iTeos Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

- Entered into landmark collaboration with GSK for EOS-448/GSK4428859A; began dosing patients in Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) and EOS-448 combination trial and announced plans to initiate multiple registration-directed clinical trials with this combination



- Initiating trials combining EOS-448 and Jemperli in triplet regimens with inupadenant and GSK's investigational anti-CD96 antibody, GSK6097608

- Advanced clinical development of inupadenant, EOS-850, an A 2A receptor antagonist, start of expansion studies in PD-1 resistant melanoma in combination with pembrolizumab as well as a study further exploring novel predictive biomarkers

- Cash balance of $848.5MM as of December 31, 2021, providing runway into 2026 to support clinical development plans for EOS-448 and inupadenant and growing pipeline of preclinical programs

WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ( ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and provided recent corporate highlights.

“In 2021, we laid a strong foundation for both of our differentiated clinical-stage immunotherapy programs EOS-448, our FcγR-engaging anti-TIGIT antibody, and inupadenant, our adenosine A 2A receptor antagonist. The data we shared over the course of the year validates our excitement around both candidates as potentially differentiated therapies capable of harnessing the immune system to improve outcomes for patients with several types of advanced cancers,” said Michel Detheux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of iTeos. “Anticipating the advancement of both EOS-448 and inupadenant from early to late-stage clinical development with novel combinations, we have built a global team to fuel the execution of our robust clinical development plans throughout 2022. This year is expected to be critical in terms of data generation for the TIGIT and adenosine fields, and we’re excited to play a key role in growing the body of evidence that will inform how these targets can be harnessed for patients as safely and quickly as possible.”

Program Highlights

EOS-448: IgG1 anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody designed to engage the Fc gamma receptor (FcγR) and to enhance the anti-tumor response through multifaceted mechanisms.

In collaboration with GSK, iTeos is initiating various combinations to advance this next generation immuno-oncology agent: Began dosing in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) assessing the doublet of GSK’s anti-PD-1 (Jemperli) with EOS-448. Planning three registration-directed trials combining EOS-448 with Jemperli in 1L NSCLC PDL1 high, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and a third indication targeting an additional immune-responsive tumor. Initiating Phase 1b trials with novel triplets, including Jemperli with EOS-448 and inupadenant in patients with advanced solid tumors and EOS-448 with Jemperli and GSK’s investigational anti-CD96 antibody in patients with NSCLC.

iTeos is evaluating the doublets of pembrolizumab with EOS-448 and inupadenant with EOS-448 in patients with solid tumors in an ongoing Phase 1 trial.

In December 2021, favorable preclinical data generated in collaboration with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center were presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition. Based on this data, iTeos is advancing an open-label dose-escalation/expansion Phase 1/2 trial of EOS-448 as a monotherapy and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s iberdomide - a novel, potent oral cereblon E3 ligase modulator (CELMoD®) with or without dexamethasone, in adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The company will present preclinical and clinical analyses supporting the multifaceted mechanism of action of EOS-448, including data on pharmacodynamics within the tumor microenvironment, as part of a late-breaking poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Inupadenant (EOS-850): Designed as an insurmountable and highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A 2A receptor, the only high-affinity adenosine receptor expressed on different immune cells found in the tumor micro-environment.

iTeos is initiating a randomized Phase 2 trial to evaluate the combination of inupadenant with chemotherapy compared to standard of care in an undisclosed solid tumor indication.

The Company is also evaluating inupadenant in combination with pembrolizumab in PD-1 resistant melanoma in an ongoing Phase 2a trial

iTeos is evaluating patient and indication selection biomarkers in an ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial of inupadenant as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors.



Preclinical programs: Building on the company’s successful track record of advancing differentiated programs from discovery into the clinic, iTeos continues to progress research programs focused on additional targets that address pathways of immunosuppression. In 2021, iTeos nominated an additional candidate targeting a new mechanism in the adenosine pathway for Investigational New Drug-enabling studies.

Upcoming Events

AACR Annual Meeting, April 8-13, 2022 Late-Breaking Abstract Title: Pharmacodynamic assessment of a-TIGIT mAb EOS-448 highlights multiple FcγR-mediated mode-of-actions in blood and tumor of patients with advanced solid tumors; Wednesday, April 13 from 9:00am – 12:30pm CDT Session Title : Late Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2 Abstract Number: LB189 / Section 16



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position: The Company’s cash and cash equivalent position was $848.5 million as of December 31, 2021, as compared to $336.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash balance provides runway into 2026.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalent position was $848.5 million as of December 31, 2021, as compared to $336.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash balance provides runway into 2026. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $17.4 million for the quarter and $59.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $9.2 million for the fourth quarter and $29.9 million for the full year of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in activities related to clinical trials for EOS-448 and Inupadenant, as well as preclinical programs.

R&D expenses were $17.4 million for the quarter and $59.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $9.2 million for the fourth quarter and $29.9 million for the full year of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in activities related to clinical trials for EOS-448 and Inupadenant, as well as preclinical programs. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $9.6 million for the quarter and $40.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter and $15.3 million for the full year of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional fees related to the Company’s collaboration with GSK, in addition to an increase in professional fees associated with the Company’s status as a publicly traded company.

G&A expenses were $9.6 million for the quarter and $40.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter and $15.3 million for the full year of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional fees related to the Company’s collaboration with GSK, in addition to an increase in professional fees associated with the Company’s status as a publicly traded company. Net Income/Loss: Net income attributable to common shareholders was $184.9 million, or a net income of $5.24 per basic share and $4.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss of $14.9 million, or a net loss of $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income was $214.5 million, or a net income of $6.10 per basic share and $5.68 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss of $43.4 million, or a net loss of $2.88 per basic and diluted share, for the full year of 2020.

