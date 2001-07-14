United Rentals Adds Zero-Emission POWRBANK Portable Energy Systems to Rental Fleet in North America

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced that it will offer its customers zero-emission power systems with the introduction of POWRBANK battery systems in its rental fleet. The company’s partnership with manufacturer POWR2 Energy Solutions represents a significant investment in sustainable worksite solutions for United Rentals customers in North America.

The POWRBANK is a portable energy storage system that integrates with diesel generators, enabling the user to significantly reduce generator run-time and reduce emissions, noise and fuel waste. The system is comprised of high-density lithium batteries, inverters and load-sensing technology. The POWRBANK model designed for United Rentals is rated for 40KW to 60KW of power output and provides between 60KW and 120KW hours of storage.

David Scott, senior vice president, specialty operations, of United Rentals, said, “POWR2 is the type of sustainability partner we look for — innovative and willing to invest the time in understanding the unique demands of equipment rental. Hybrid power is a particular focus of ours as we explore adding more low- and zero-emission equipment to our rental fleet. Our introductions of reduced emission worksite solutions help our customers meet their own sustainability objectives.”

POWRBANK inverters are pure sine wave and emission-free for completely clean energy. The system is designed to absorb fluctuations in load while providing power; then engage the diesel generator when the batteries are close to depletion. The equipment is essentially maintenance-free, with a recharge time of three and four hours that can be reduced by adding renewable power sources, such as solar.

Director Tim Doling of POWR2 said, “We’re proud to work closely with United Rentals in providing a custom solution that fits their fleet operations and sustainability goals, and importantly, the needs of their customers. United Rentals’ industry-leading scale will ensure that their investment in emissions reduction will have a widespread impact.”

United Rentals has nearly 1,300 rental branches and the largest generator rental fleet in North America. The company has set a goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its business by 35% by 2030, from 2018. More information about United Rentals’ environmental management strategy can be found in its Corporate Responsibility Report at unitedrentals.com.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,288 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,400 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.79 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

