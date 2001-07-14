Accomplished Medical School Leader and Educator Dr. Pedro L. Delgado Named Dean of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

Pedro L. Delgado, M.D., a medical school leader known for his expertise in research and education, has been named dean of American+University+of+the+Caribbean+School+of+Medicine (AUC), effective immediately. In addition to being widely published, Delgado brings 35 years of experience in leading academic medical programs, including most recently serving as acting dean of AUC.

At AUC, Delgado will advance the institution’s mission of educating tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Delgado will build on AUC’s long history of delivering superior student academic outcomes, helping graduates successfully attain U.S. medical residency positions and reducing disparities in healthcare. AUC is part of Adtalem Global Education, a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry and has an alumni base of more than 7,500 physicians serving in every state in the nation. Both Adtalem medical schools — AUC and its affiliate Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) — are accredited institutions* and leaders in addressing critical workforce needs for physicians of diverse backgrounds, each reaching a 92% first-time eligible residency attainment rate for 2021-2022 graduates thus far.

“After a thorough international search, we are thrilled to appoint Dr. Delgado as dean of AUC School of Medicine. His dedication to addressing critical workforce needs in the healthcare sector is evident throughout his career and through his passion for multidisciplinary, team-based approaches to healthcare and mentorship of medical students, postdoctoral fellows and faculty,” said John Danaher, M.D., president, medical and veterinary, Adtalem Global Education. “Dr. Delgado’s appointment affirms our commitment to providing students with a high-quality education aligned with the needs expressed by our healthcare partners.”

Delgado, whose appointment as dean was approved by AUC’s board of trustees, is responsible for the strategic vision of academic quality and student outcomes with a focus on faculty development, curriculum and academic support. Prior to taking on the role of acting dean of AUC in September 2021, Delgado joined the school in April 2019 as senior associate dean of the Sint Maarten campus, where he was responsible for faculty affairs and government and community relations.

“I am honored to have been chosen as dean and given the opportunity to continue my collaboration with the dedicated faculty and staff at AUC, who have been instrumental in the university’s achievements in my time as acting dean,” said Delgado. “When I first joined AUC in 2019, I was drawn to the school’s commitment to empowering students to succeed in their path to becoming caring, empathetic and exceptionally well-trained physicians. I am truly excited about the road ahead in continuing to position AUC as a premier international medical school and helping to address the physician shortages and health disparities by ensuring students have access to a high-quality education that prepares them to engage in their communities and work with diverse patient populations.”

Delgado earned his M.D. (AOA) and M.A. in Pharmacology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He completed his internship and residency training in psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine, where he served on their faculty from 1987–1992 and led research programs investigating the neurobiology and medical treatment of depression. Over the past 20 years, Delgado has served in a variety of leadership positions, including vice chair for research in psychiatry at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Douglas Danford Bond professor and chair of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine (2000–2005), and Dielmann Distinguished chair and chair of psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (2005–2014), where he concurrently served as associate dean for faculty development and professionalism from 2005–2009. Additionally, he served as the Marie Wilson Howells professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine and director of the UAMS Psychiatric Research Institute (PRI) from 2014–2018.

Delgado is most known for his groundbreaking work using neurotransmitter depletion to study antidepressant mechanisms. For his work investigating the biology of depression, he shared the international Anna Monika Prize in 1995. He is a longstanding member of the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Society of Hispanic Psychiatry. He has published over 100 scientific articles and book chapters, and serves as a grant reviewer for the National Institutes of Health.

The combined AUC and RUSM 2020-21 graduating class totaled more than 1,000 graduates. The institutions, which have been established for more than 40 years, are also working to diversify the physician pipeline, and combined they graduate more Black physicians than any U.S. medical school.

* American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine is accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM, www.accredmed.org). Ross University School of Medicine is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP, www.caam-hp.org).

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC School of Medicine) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1978, AUC School of Medicine has more than 7,000 graduates, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. AUC School of Medicine is accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM, www.accredmed.org), which is the accreditor used by the country of Sint Maarten.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 89,000 members across 200 countries and territories.

