Patterson Companies to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Dental Investor Day

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Dental Investor Day on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET.

Patterson Companies’ presentation can be heard live via webcast at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pattersoncompanies.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Patterson Companies website for 90 days following the event.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

