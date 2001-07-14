Super Group Files Registration Statement Pursuant to Contractual Obligation to Register Potential Resale of Outstanding Securities

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group” or the “Company”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced that the Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the purpose of registering the potential resale, from time to time, of ordinary shares held by, and ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of private placement warrants held by certain securityholders of the Company (collectively, the “Securities”).

The shares and private placement warrants, and shares issuable on exercise thereof, were issued in connection with the Company’s business combination with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp., which was closed on January 27, 2022 (the “Business Combination”). Under the terms of a registration rights agreement with the selling securityholders entered into in connection with the Business Combination, the Registration Statement was required to be filed within the 60 days following the closing date of the Business Combination. Notwithstanding the filing of the Registration Statement, certain holders remain restricted from selling any Securities until the expiration of any lock-up agreements entered into with the Company in connection with the Business Combination.

Super Group is not itself selling any additional securities, and the filing of the Registration Statement does not represent a follow-on offering.

The Registration Statement relating to these Securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet been declared effective. These Securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, until the Registration Statement becomes effective. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

