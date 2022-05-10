HOLD THE DATE: Western Digital to Host its 2022 Investor Day on May 10, 2022

Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today announced that it will host its 2022 Investor Day on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The 2022 Investor Day will be held in-person at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. Western Digital’s CEO David Goeckeler and other senior executives will discuss the company’s long-term strategy with a question and answer session following the presentations. A live webcast of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations website, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

In addition, Western Digital will hold its “What’s Next” Media & Industry Analyst Day on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the same location. The company will introduce new products across its broad portfolio of storage solutions – from cloud to enterprise to consumer. A live webcast of the event will also be available, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

Registration and schedule details for both events will be available at a later date.

