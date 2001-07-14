Ameresco Hosts 2022 Investor Day

Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, hosted its previously announced 2022 Investor Day in NYC today. Members of the leadership team discussed key growth opportunities highlighting the Company’s portfolio of innovative solutions which makes Ameresco a preferred partner for complex and comprehensive advanced energy projects highlighting Ameresco’s integrated business model and long-term growth opportunities at the nexus of cost savings, energy resiliency and carbon footprint reduction. A copy of the investor day presentation will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company%26rsquo%3Bs+website along with a replay of the day’s presentations.

“In conjunction with our first investor day we were pleased to set a 2024 target of $300 million in Adjusted EBITDA, or double our recently reported 2021 Adjusted EBITDA results. Ameresco’s expanding addressable markets along with the continued rapid growth of our Energy Asset business gives us confidence in setting this goal,” said George P. Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our management team and board are fully aligned on executing this impressive profit growth goal.”

Increased corporate and macro drivers, along with a favorable policy environment, has continued to expand Ameresco’s addressable markets at a rapid rate. Our strong market share position in the ESCO market as well as our reputation for executing on complex projects put us in a strong position to benefit from a total addressable market which is projected to grow from approximately $80B in 2022 to over $100B in 2026.

Ameresco provided more color to the roadmap previously outlined for the growth plan in its green gas business, including reaching mechanical completion of RNG assets by the end of 2024 that could result in a four-fold cumulative MMBtu output compared to 2021 levels when the plants are placed in service, with the company’s RNG Assets in Development as of the end of 2021 already in the permitting or construction phase. As noted previously, the company recently doubled its engineering and construction team to execute this aggressive RNG development strategy.

In addition, Ameresco provided an update on its transformational utility scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) at three sites for Southern California Edison (SCE). The company is pleased to report that it has placed purchase orders for all major equipment, has executed subcontracts for all major civil, electrical and mechanical work and that all sites have been mobilized in preparation for equipment deliveries. Ameresco is actively managing global supply chain challenges and continues to expect timely completion of the project.

“We are excited for the vast opportunity ahead of Ameresco. Our addressable markets continue to expand as customers continue to seek out Ameresco to solve their complex energy and environmental challenges. The breadth and depth of our technological expertise along with our proven track record across all our markets positions Ameresco well to benefit from the rapidly growing number of opportunities in front of us,” Mr. Sakellaris concluded.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net-Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,200 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

