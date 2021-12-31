PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today it has published its Fiscal 2021 Sustainability, Environmental and Social Responsibility Report, highlighting the Company's continued commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices and social responsibility to its employees and stakeholders. The report includes updated ESG-related metrics for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Simpson's Fiscal 2021 Sustainability, Environmental and Social Responsibility Report can be found on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon & glass fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations

[email protected]e.com

(310) 829-5400

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-publishes-fiscal-2021-sustainability-environmental-and-social-responsibility-report-301509462.html

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.