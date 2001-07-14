CIS Global by nVent Celebrates Grand Opening of New PDU Manufacturing Facility in Tucson, Ariz.

nVent Electric plc ( NYSE:NVT, Financial) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the official opening of its first North American power distribution unit (PDU) manufacturing facility in Tucson, Ariz. The new facility will be the third to manufacture intelligent PDUs for nVent’s CIS business.

“Smart power management is one of the most critical needs for data centers. Our solutions will be an integral part of this important business for nVent. This is certainly a momentous time for our organization,” said Shubhayu Chakraborty, VP and general manager of nVent’s CIS business. “The addition of this facility allows us to continue to provide innovative products with an even faster turnaround for the growing North American data center market and we are excited about the opportunity to grow our presence in Arizona.”

The 35,000 square foot facility will employ 100 employees, with a capacity to manufacture 40,000 intelligent PDUs annually. The space features cutting edge automation and precision engineering, with two programmed assembly lines, electronic testing machines and an advanced engineering test lab.

Additional nVent intelligent PDU manufacturing sites are located in Wuxi, China and Bangalore, India. This new facility builds upon the proven quality metrics and automated technology of the previous facilities to ensure efficient, consistent product output.

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

