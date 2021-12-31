Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Equinox Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Audited Financial Statements

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) has filed its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. The documents are available for download on the Company's website, on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

favicon.png?sn=TO01538&sd=2022-03-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-filing-of-2021-audited-financial-statements-301509506.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO01538&Transmission_Id=202203231931PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO01538&DateId=20220323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles