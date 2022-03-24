Orosur Mining Inc. - Directors purchase of shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX-V/AIM:OMI) announces that yesterday, Brad George, CEO of the Company, and Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, each acquired 50,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company ("Common Shares").

Following these transactions,Brad Georgeis interested in 162,000 Common Shares, representing 0.09 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Louis Castro is interested in 145,000 Common Shares representing 0.08 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman

Brad George, CEO

[email protected]

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - JointBroker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX-V: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company currently operates in Colombia, Brazil and Argentina.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name 1. Brad George 2. Louis Castro 2. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Position / status 1. CEO 2. Executive Chairman b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Orosur Mining Inc. b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted c) Description of the financial instrument Common shares of no par value each ISIN: CA6871961059 d) Nature of the transaction 1 and 2: Purchase of share e) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 9.9935p 2. 9.920p 50,000 50,000 f) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price See above. g) Date of the transaction 1 and 2: 23rd March 2022 h) Place of the transaction 1 and 2. AIM

