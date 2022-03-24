Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Audited Full Year Results 2021

2021 Annual Results: Achieved new record production, EBITDA and cash flow as well as enhancing asset portfolio

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc ( AIM:ATYM, Financial)( TSX:AYM, Financial) is pleased to announce its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("FY2021" or the "Period") and the publication of its Annual Report for the Period.

The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Report for FY2021 are also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Atalaya's website at www.atalayamining.com.

FY2021 Highlights

Record annual copper production of 56,097 tonnes

Record financial performance, including EBITDA of €199.1 million and cash flows from operating activities of €148.8 million

Asset portfolio enhanced - Cerro Colorado reserves, optioned Riotinto East, acquired Ossa Morena, approved E-LIX Phase I and 50MW solar plant, Masa Valverde exploration

Paid inaugural dividend of US$0.395 per ordinary share (~US$54.6 million) and announced future dividend policy

Ended the Period with robust balance sheet including net cash of €60.1 million

FY2021 Financial Results Summary

Year ended 31 December 2021 2020 Var. (%) Revenues from operations €k 405,717 252,784 60.5 Operating costs €k (206,603) (185,341) 11.1 EBITDA €k 199,114 67,444 195.2 Profit after tax for the period €k 132,226 30,390 335.1 Basics earnings per share € cents/share 96.7 22.9 322.3 Dividend per share $/share 0.395 - Cash flows from operating activities €k 148,841 62,916 136.6 Cash flows used in investing activities (1) €k (87,531) (30,160) 190.2 Cash flows from in financing activities €k 1,851 760 143.6 Net cash / (debt) position (2) €k 60,073 (15,233) n.a. Working capital surplus €k 102,430 (17,904) n.a. Average realised copper price $/lb 4.14 2.70 53.3 Cu concentrate produced (tonnes) 270,713 256,001 5.7 Cu production (tonnes) 56,097 55,890 0.4 Cash costs $/lb payable 2.18 1.95 11.8 All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC") $/lb payable 2.48 2.21 12.2

Includes €53 million early payment of the Deferred Consideration to Astor. Includes restricted cash and bank borrowings at 31 December 2021 and 2020.

FY2021 Operating Results Summary

Units expressed in accordance with the international system of units (SI) Unit 2021 2020 Ore mined Mt 13.5 13.6 Ore processed Mt 15.8 14.8 Copper ore grade % 0.41 0.45 Copper concentrate grade % 20.72 21.83 Copper recovery rate % 85.97 84.53 Copper concentrate t 270,713 256,001 Copper contained in concentrate t 56,097 55,890 Payable copper contained in concentrate t 53,390 53,330

