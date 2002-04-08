ESE Entertainment Expands Global Presence with Cowana Esports and Gaming Partnership Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) ( ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Partnership Agreement with Cowana GmbH (“Cowana”).



Cowana is a highly regarded European esports entertainment company with clients that include Red Bull, Bethesda Softworks, Capcom, NVIDIA, BENQ, and more. Cowana operates out of its head office in Langenzenn, Germany.

Cowana specializes in full service esports technologies, event execution, brand solutions, digital marketing, and virtual and live production services.

Through the partnership, ESE and Cowana plan to collaborate and combine resources to execute new and increased potential business opportunities in Europe. The companies believe their combined resources will be able to accelerate their footprint globally, and increase their ability to take on larger business contracts and new customers.

Konrad Wasiela, Founder and CEO of ESE, commented, “Cowana has a proven business model in the esports and gaming sector. This is supported by the tier-1 customers that Cowana has worked with including Red Bull, Bethesda Softworks, Capcom, NVIDIA, BENQ and more. This partnership enables ESE to expand its operational capability to execute further gaming and esports technologies, physical and virtual production broadcasts, including augmented and virtual reality across the world, and more. We anticipate this partnership will put us in a position to drive more revenue and accelerate growth globally.”

Michael Wamser, CEO of Cowana, commented, “We are pleased to have secured a partner like ESE Entertainment, which gives us further capacity to access their extensive global network in the esports and gaming sector. With this partnership, we are able to offer our technology and services to execute on business opportunities globally. This approach offers our clients a 360 solution in order to scale and deliver world-class solutions.”

About Cowana GmbH

Cowana GmbH is a media house based in the Fürth district and is specialized in electronic entertainment, gaming, and esports. As Cowana Gaming, several e-sports teams can be found in various titles, which compete in national and international leagues, such as ESLM Championship (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive), Valorant, League of Legends and Simracing. Cowana owns a 240m² streaming studio including an esports arena, which can be rented and where streaming and e-sports events are hosted with Cowana's expertise. Furthermore, Cowana uses the studio for the creation of own content like livestream shows and video content. Together with the ADAC, the company has been hosting the yearly SimRacing Expo since 2018, the most important event worldwide in this sector, and offers a year-round online platform for the discipline in simracing-unlimited.com. Under the brand medialounge, the team organizes a 1.000 square meter joint fair booth at the gamescom in Cologne, among other things. Influencer marketing and the operation and promotion of various websites are among Cowana’s activities as well. Amongst past and present partners of the company are the ADAC, Bethesda Softworks, Red Bull and Constantin Film.| https://cowana.de/

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

