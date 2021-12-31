JW Asset Management, LLC Buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells GrowGeneration Corp, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

For the details of JW Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jw+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JW Asset Management, LLC
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 3,117,485 shares, 69.82% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,147 shares, 26.68% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 50,673 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
- AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) - 128,410 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 351.99%
- Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC) - 100,000 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio.
JW Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 351.99%. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 128,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $18.98.Sold Out: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $33.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of JW Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. JW Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JW Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JW Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JW Asset Management, LLC keeps buying