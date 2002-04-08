Green Thumb Industries Continues Community Investment Initiatives with Donation to Olive-Harvey College in Chicago

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, is expanding its partnership with Olive-Harvey College by donating $200,000 to support the school’s cannabis education program. The program provides training, scholarships, equipment, staffing and industry access to help create a more diverse workforce within the cannabis industry. Olive-Harvey is a community college on the southeast side of Chicago and is part of the City Colleges of Chicago.



The donation was made on behalf of Green Thumb’s Growing for Good social impact program and fulfills the Company’s Social Equity Inclusion plan requirement for Illinois’ early approval adult-use cultivation license holders. Green Thumb chose to partner with Olive-Harvey College, which has the only credit-approved cannabis training program in Chicago, to further the impact the school is making to prepare Black and Brown students for a career in cannabis while strengthening diversity in the industry​​.

“Olive-Harvey College is doing the important work of building opportunity for Black and Brown students across Chicago by providing them with education, training and industry expertise, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them,” said Green Thumb Director of Social Impact Jai Kensey. “Giving back is at the core of Green Thumb and we believe it is our responsibility to reduce barriers to entry into the cannabis industry for those most impacted by the War on Drugs. We look forward to working alongside the team at Olive-Harvey to create a more equitable cannabis industry.”

Amanda Gettes, Executive Dean of Urban Agriculture at Olive-Harvey, said: “Green Thumb’s contribution will ensure the Cannabis Education program at Olive-Harvey College continues to thrive and provide training and industry access to a diverse workforce.”

Those interested in learning more about the Cannabis Education program should contact Olive-Harvey College directly. More information is available at www.ccc.edu. More information on Green Thumb’s Growing for Good social impact program is available at www.gtigrows.com/social-impact.

