CareDx's AlloCare App Now Integrated with TxAccess to Help Pre-Transplant Patients Navigate the Waitlist Process

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that its popular, user-friendly AlloCare® mobile phone health app, now features a “virtual roadmap” to help patients track and complete the requirements needed to be considered for placement on a transplant waiting list.



There are over 550,000 patients on dialysis in the United States, many of whom may be eligible for a transplant.1 Of these patients on dialysis, only 13.5 percent are on a waiting list.1 The patient’s journey from receiving a transplant referral to being put on a waiting list is complex. Patients must undergo rigorous screening that often spans months and includes numerous appointments, including diagnostic tests, dietary assessments, psycho-social evaluations, and financial eligibility. This complicated array of tasks is often difficult for the patient to track and manage.

“The AlloCare app can now be used by both pre- and post-transplant patients. This new enhancement empowers pre-transplant patients to take control of the waitlisting process,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “Now that the TxAccess™ communication tool is fully integrated, AlloCare users can easily connect with their referring provider and transplant center in managing this complex journey.”

“As a kidney transplant recipient, I know first-hand how overwhelming the transplant waiting list process can be. There are numerous tests required, and one misstep in fulfilling a step can mean the difference between getting on a waitlist or not,” said Patrick Gee Sr., Ph.D., a kidney recipient, and transplant patient advocate. “As a longtime user of the AlloCare app, I am excited to hear the news that this pre-transplant ‘virtual roadmap’ feature is now included to empower more patients in successfully managing the complex kidney transplant process from referral, to getting on a waitlist, to ultimately receiving their much-needed kidney transplant.”

Since its introduction in September 2020, the AlloCare mobile app has been downloaded more than 25,000 times.2 AlloCare already helps patients navigate their post-transplant journey by providing tools to track their personal health metrics and test results, manage their complex medication regimens, and connect with other users who have had a transplant. Today, these new enhancements powerfully link participating transplant centers, referring providers, and pre-transplant patients in better navigating the complex pre-transplant process so that more patients eventually receive a transplant.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with the new virtual roadmap feature on CareDx’s AlloCare mobile health app by integrating TxAccess platform (the “New Feature”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of the New Feature; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

