XPO Logistics Named a 2021 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

GREENWICH, Conn., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been named a Supplier of the Year by General Motors in the transportation category. XPO is among a prestigious group of suppliers recognized by GM executives for outstanding performance in 2021.

This is the fourth consecutive year that XPO has been honored as a GM Supplier of the Year. The two companies collaborate on the continuous improvement of GM’s aftermarket parts distribution channel, with a focus on on-time delivery and cost efficiency.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “We’re proud to support General Motors by optimizing the flow of aftermarket parts with an engineered transportation network. Our technology maintains constant visibility of shipments in transit, ensuring reliable distribution to GM dealers.”

2022 marks GM’s 30th annual Supplier of the Year presentation. The awards honor suppliers that demonstrate superior innovation and quality of performance, exceeding GM’s requirements.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with 771 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.