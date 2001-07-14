Viad Corp to Expand Pursuit's Glacier Park Collection With Acquisition

Viad Corp ( NYSE:VVI, Financial), a leading global provider of extraordinary experiences, including hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire an attraction experience that will expand Pursuit’s Glacier Park Collection. Closing is anticipated in April and will be funded with Viad’s existing liquidity. Additionally, the company announced an amendment to its 2021 Credit Facility that revises the financial covenants associated with its revolving credit facility through the first quarter of 2023.

Glacier Park Collection Acquisition

We have entered into an agreement to acquire the Glacier Raft Company and related lodging, land, and other assets. Glacier Raft Company provides guided river rafting trips operating in the heart of Pursuit’s West Glacier, Montana operations. In addition to its top-rated rafting adventures, Glacier Raft Company also owns 13 log cabins, a lodge, and a wedding venue located on 50 acres with views into Glacier National Park. Closing, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to occur in April.

David Barry, president of Pursuit, commented, “We are excited to add a high-quality attraction experience to our growing Glacier Park Collection, which enjoyed record levels of visitation in 2021. We have operated alongside the Glacier Raft Company for many years and have a tremendous amount of respect for the business, the leadership team and the quality of experience they deliver to their guests. It will be a natural, high-margin complement to our existing lodging, food and beverage and retail operations in the thriving West Glacier entrance to Glacier National Park.”

Liquidity and Business Update

Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer of Viad, said, “We are fortunate to be in a strong liquidity position that affords us the ability to continue investing in high-return growth opportunities like Glacier Raft Company and the new Forest Park Hotel in Jasper, which should both contribute positive EBITDA in 2022, as well as the longer-term build projects to expand our FlyOver attraction platform to new locations at the base of Toronto’s CN Tower and the most recently announced location at Chicago’s Navy Pier.”

As of March 22, 2022, our liquidity position was approximately $158 million, as compared to approximately $149 million at December 31, 2021. We expect to fund the Glacier Raft Company acquisition using cash on hand and available revolver capacity. Pro forma for the acquisition, our liquidity as of March 22, 2022 would have been approximately $132 million.

Moster continued, “As a result of strong cash flow management and improving business conditions, our liquidity is tracking ahead of our earlier expectations. Pursuit’s room booking pace for 2022 remains ahead of the same time in 2019 and GES is seeing an acceleration of event activity. With travel and other restrictions lifting, we have much reason to be optimistic that both of our businesses are poised for strong year-over-year EBITDA growth over the balance of 2022.”

Credit Agreement Amendment

We also amended our 2021 Credit Agreement to modify the financial covenants related to our revolving credit facility to provide additional flexibility through the first quarter of 2023. Our maximum leverage ratio has been increased to 5.25x for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, declining to 4.75x at December 31, 2022, 4.5x at March 31, 2023, and 4.0x thereafter.

Moster said, “GES’ revenue from in person event activity was temporarily disrupted during late 2021 and early 2022 as we navigated the effects of the Delta and Omicron variants. This amendment provides additional flexibility to us in what has been a very dynamic operating environment.”

Moster concluded, “We will continue to be strong stewards of our capital with an acute focus on maximizing EBITDA and cash flow from operations, while investing prudently in high-margin growth opportunities.”

