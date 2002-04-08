Udemy Named #5 on the List of Best Midsize Workplaces in Ireland

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy ( UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that Great Place to Work® has honored the company as number 5 on the list of Ireland’s Best Medium Workplaces in 2022. Additionally, Udemy’s Dublin office has been recognised as a 2022 Best Workplace for Women, which recognises top organisations with women-friendly policies and benefits, on top of creating a positive and supportive workplace.



“We’re thrilled to be ranked No. 5 Best Midsize Workplace in Ireland and recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Women,” said Bill O’Shea, Udemy Vice President of EMEA. “These accolades are a testament to our talented Udemates and our incredible mission of connecting people and organisations everywhere with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a changing world. As we continue to grow and invest in our team in Ireland, we’re honoured to be recognized as an employer of choice in an increasingly competitive talent market.”

Great Place to Work® Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels. The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing, in addition to an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open-ended comments from employees.

“In a year that looked like a second edition of the previous one, putting people at the centre of organisations’ strategies has been more challenging than ever,” said Cathal Divilly, CEO of Great Place to Work® Ireland. “Organisations that had invested in their culture and people before the pandemic have overcome these challenges with flying colours. Being recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces 2022 demonstrates these organisations' commitment to improving their culture and putting their people first, whatever challenges they face.”

The award comes on the heels of a recent announcement from Udemy that it plans to expand its EMEA headquarters in Dublin and create 120 new jobs. Currently employing nearly 200 people in Dublin, Udemy plans to grow to more than 300 employees in the location by the end of 2022.

Udemy Dublin is hiring for a range of roles, including Account Executives, Sales Leaders, Customer Success Managers, Sales Operations, Sales Development, Product Management, Engineering, and Human Resources. To learn more about Udemy’s open roles, please visit https://about.udemy.com/careers/ .

