Microvast Launches New Li-ion Battery Cells and Next Generation Packs

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial vehicles, today announced the introduction of two new lithium ion battery cells to its product portfolio, as well as upgraded Gen 4 battery packs.

Sample Photo of Microvast's Gen 4 Battery Packs (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 48Ah and 53.5Ah NMC Li-ion battery cells were specifically designed to meet diverse technical requirements for powering commercial and specialty vehicles, where optimal battery design is challenging due to inherent tradeoffs between power and energy inputs. Both new pouch cells are available in the same dimensions and can be integrated into Microvast’s new Gen 4 battery packs. This flexibility offers customers the ability to choose between standardized cells designed for either high-power or high-energy requirements without changing the powertrain design, thereby offering customers a one-stop solution for a wide range of applications.

“The new cells enable our customers to easily optimize vehicle design in terms of energy density and cycle life, delivering improved overall performance and reducing total cost of ownership while preserving fast-charging capabilities. We expect these next generation battery cells to become pivotal revenue drivers for our business going forward,” said Mr. Yang Wu, Microvast’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The 48Ah, 53.5Ah cells and Gen 4 battery packs are available for sample orders immediately. Microvast expects to begin high-volume production in 2023. Key specifications include:

Product: MpCO-48Ah HpCO-53.5Ah Energy Density: 205 Wh/kg 235 Wh/kg Pouch Cell: 48Ah NMC 53.5Ah NMC Cycle Life: ≥7,000 cycles @25℃ ≥5,000 cycles @25℃ Charging Time: 16 minutes for 80% DOD @RT 48 minutes for 80% DOD @RT Operation Temperature Range: -20°C – 55°C -20°C – 55°C

The MpCO-48Ah cell offers a 10% increase in energy density (205 Wh/kg) compared with its predecessor, together with 3C fast-charging capability and a cycle life greater than 7,000 cycles. The HpCO-53.5Ah cell has an outstanding energy density of 235 Wh/kg and a life that can exceed 5,000 cycles, while still offering 1C fast charging.

The new Gen 4 battery packs maintain similar dimensions to the Gen 3 predecessors, while delivering up to 20% more energy and power. The new packs also have enhanced safety features at the module and pack level, leading to improved thermal management. The Gen 4 battery packs will be certified to meet cross-regional battery standards.

About Microvast

Microvast is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications, including electric vehicles, energy storage and battery components. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered near Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

