Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of each presentation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference

Fireside chat

Date: March 30, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET – available on demand

Chardan 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit

Fireside chat

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be available by visiting the Investors section of Tenaya%26rsquo%3Bs+website. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005528/en/