Reminder: Thryv to Host Investor Day in New York City

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv%26reg%3B software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today provided additional details for the Company’s upcoming Investor Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

From 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. ET, Chairman & CEO Joe Walsh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Rouse and other members of Thryv’s executive team will present Thryv’s business performance, outlook and key strategic priorities. Participants in the New York City area can register to attend in-person here. For participants joining remotely, the live webcast can be accessed here.

Thryv will also be participating in Nasdaq’s Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony on April 6, 2022.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises and agencies to grow and modernize their operations. Over 45,000 businesses use the SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses.

