Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. and Chugai Pharmaceutical Enter Global Collaboration and License Agreement for ENHANZE® Technology

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced a global collaboration and license agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. that gives exclusive access to Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology, recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme (rHuPH20), for an undisclosed target. Chugai intends to explore the potential use of ENHANZE® for a Chugai drug candidate.

Under the terms of the agreement, Chugai will make an upfront payment of $25 million to Halozyme and is obligated to make potential future payments of up to $160 million in the aggregate, subject to achievement of specified development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. Halozyme will also be entitled to receive royalties on sales of commercialized medicines using the ENHANZE® technology.

"We are thrilled to announce our latest collaboration and license agreement for ENHANZE® and look forward to working closely with Chugai to advance this program," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "Our twelfth collaboration demonstrates the continued strong interest in providing patients with the option to receive treatment through a subcutaneous injection. This new collaboration further expands the number of Wave 5 potential launch programs, which we project will extend the revenue duration of our ENHANZE® franchise."

Chugai represents Halozyme's twelfth global collaboration and license partner for the ENHANZE® technology. These collaborations cover more than 60 therapeutic targets and include five commercialized products to date.

About ENHANZE® Technology

Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug-delivery technology is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20). rHuPH20 has been shown to remove traditional limitations on the volume of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously (just under the skin). By using rHuPH20, some biologics and compounds that are administered intravenously may instead be delivered subcutaneously. ENHANZE® may also benefit subcutaneous biologics by reducing the need for multiple injections. This delivery has been shown in studies to reduce health care practitioner time required for administration and shorten time for drug administration.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed using ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of larger volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden for patients. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the product development and commercialization efforts of Halozyme's ENHANZE® partner (including the potential launch of ENHANZE® products as a result of such efforts) and Halozyme's potential receipt of payments associated with achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales-based milestones, and royalties on sales of commercialized products and the potential for such payments to extend the revenue duration of the ENHANZE® franchise. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue" and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including uncertainties concerning whether development, regulatory and sales-based milestones will be achieved, uncertainties concerning whether collaborative products are ultimately developed or commercialized, unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review including potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

