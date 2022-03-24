Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Teaser Trail to Easter Jeep® Safari 2022 - Trail Marker 4

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand loves a good trip down memory lane, especially during Easter Jeep Safari. This year, the Jeep design team is hard at work on an off-roader that pays homage to a Jeep vehicle of the past. Hint, it blends military grit and determination with 4xe electric vehicle technology.

CN022_005JP.jpg

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE02043&sd=2022-03-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-teaser-trail-to-easter-jeep-safari-2022---trail-marker-4-301509701.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE02043&Transmission_Id=202203240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE02043&DateId=20220324
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles