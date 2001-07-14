Building a Sustainable Future: Owens Corning Releases 16th Annual Sustainability Report

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today published its sustainability report of initiatives and results from 2021. The data and stories detail the company’s progress toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals.

“Owens Corning continues to build a sustainable future through material innovation, with a clear view of the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. “Our 20,000 employees around the world are inspired by our shared mission, and the impact we continue to have on our customers and communities where we work and live.”

The report is organized according to the 16 topics that reflect stakeholders’ priorities across different aspects of sustainability, from product innovation and environmental footprint reduction to community outreach, inclusion and diversity, and wellness and safety.

Frank O’Brien-Bernini, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, said, “The latest reports from the International Panel on Climate Change make clear the need to act decisively to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our commitment to a decarbonized future is evident throughout the report, as we share our progress toward doubling our product handprint and cutting in half our environmental footprint.”

Highlights from the report

The company’s guiding sustainability aspirations are to double the positive impact of its products; halve the negative impact of its operations; eliminate injuries and improve the quality of life for its employees and their families; advance inclusion and diversity; and have a positive impact in its communities. Selected highlights include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions: Owens Corning has reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 60% since its peak year of 2007.

Detailed information about the company’s progress against all 2030 goals is available in the report online at www.owenscorning.com%2Fsustainability.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

