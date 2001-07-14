Cepton, Inc. to Participate in the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high+performance+MMT%26reg%3B+lidar+solutions, announced today that Dr. Jun Pei, Chief Executive Officer will be participating in the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference on March 29, 2022.

Dr. Jun Pei is scheduled to participate in the “Taking the Wheel: Making Cars and Mobility Smarter” panel discussion with other automotive leaders on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties may register to view a live webcast of the panel here: https%3A%2F%2Fm-vest.com%2Fevents%2F2022-virtual-growth-conference. This registration link, along with Cepton’s investor presentation, can also be found at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cepton.com%2F.

Please contact [email protected] or your Maxim representative for inquiries regarding meetings with Cepton management at the event.

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton, Inc. is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton, Inc. aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton, Inc. has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton, Inc. is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton, Inc. is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton, Inc. also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton, Inc. on Twitter and LinkedIn. Information on or that can be accessed through our website, our Twitter account, our LinkedIn account, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release.

