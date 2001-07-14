Black Rifle Coffee Company Opens Its First Houston Outpost

Black+Rifle+Coffee+Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, announces the opening of its first coffee shop in Houston, located at 7086 Hwy 6 N.

To celebrate its launch, the store will host a grand opening event on March 26, beginning with a ribbon cutting at 5 a.m. and including a flag raising ceremony at 10 a.m.

The Houston location, BRCC’s ninth coffee shop in Texas, is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers a full espresso bar, more than 15 different blends of coffee, a drive-thru, BRCC merchandise, plus a grab and go menu for breakfast, lunch, and sweets.

“As we continue to expand, we are doubling down on the culture and values that are central to Black Rifle Coffee,” said former Green Beret and BRCC Founder & CEO Evan Hafer. “We will be serving premium coffee to people who love America at our Houston location, with a passion and ever-increasing commitment to our service men and women. This new store is a symbol of a commitment that will only continue to grow from here.”

In addition to its physical locations, BRCC has an incredibly loyal and expanding community of over 2 million lifetime consumers and a large and growing social media following. The company serves 287,000+ active coffee club subscribers, bringing people together through premium coffee, content, and the idea of honoring those who serve our great nation.

To learn more about BRCC, the company’s premium coffee, and complete list of locations, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan+Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https%3A%2F%2Fcoffeeordie.com%2Fpresscheck-signup.

