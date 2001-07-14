Valmont Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today released its 2022+Sustainability+Report.

A lifelong dedication to sustainability is at the core of everything Valmont does. The Company’s tagline and purpose statement, Conserving Resources, Improving Life®, connects the business segments to how value to customers is delivered, how innovation is achieved, and how key resources are managed.

“In the past year, we’ve made remarkable strides to minimize our environmental impact, while also creating increasingly efficient and sustainable solutions for our customers,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, “Our vision continues to be the leading provider for sustainable infrastructure and agriculture solutions in the markets we serve.”

Highlights of the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Recommitment to 2025 environmental goals 19% reduction in carbon emissions from Scope 1 mobile sources 12% reduction in normalized electricity usage 100% of global manufacturing facilities to adopt low-flow water fixtures for nonproduction areas

Identified and committed to four United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs) that the business naturally aligns with: Goal 2: Zero Hunger - End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy - Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure - Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities - Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable

Spotlighting the success of the Company’s Champion Green Teams – annual awards recognizing sites which have made significant improvements in their sustainability efforts

“We are excited to highlight our commitments throughout the organization along with our plans to conserve resources and improve life in 2022 and the years beyond,” said Kaniewski.

Valmont will host a dedicated conference call on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm CDT to discuss its Sustainability Report and ESG priorities. Participants may join by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont+Industries+Sustainability+Conference+Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at valmont.com to discuss the report. Questions can be submitted ahead of time to [email protected]. Live Q&A via the “Ask a Question” chat feature will also be an option during the event. Additional details of our sustainability story can be found here.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, the continuing and developing effects of COVID-19 including the effects of the outbreak on the general economy and the specific economic effects on the Company’s business and that of its customers and suppliers, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005285/en/