SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Introduces Limited Time Special Pricing and Expands Airing Schedule of Its Successful MagixDrive Commercial

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR, Inc., dba SPYR Technologies ( SPYR) (https://spyr.com/) (“SPYR” or the “Company”), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, introduces Limited Time Special Pricing of $99.99 for MagixDrive (stand-alone) and expands the airing schedule of its MagixDrive national commercial. The new set of airings will greatly extend the reach and visibility of MagixDrive, the Company’s flagship wireless CarPlay device and the first branded product from SPYR Technologies’ wholly owned subsidiary Applied Magix.



“It was very satisfying to see the public respond positively to our first commercials, but we felt we could do more to bring MagixDrive to more of our customers – so, we decided to go with less cost with an exclusive limited special pricing offer,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “We were quite pleased with the results from the first wave of our commercial’s broadcast, and with our new Limited Time Discount we hope to bring MagixDrive as a stand-alone product into many more cars across the nation.”

“It’s really great working together with the Applied Magix team as we move forward into a new, successful era,” said Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. “MagixDrive is one of those magical products that creates happy and satisfied users. I believe this expanded campaign and special limited time pricing will continue our positive trend.”

MagixDrive is available now as a stand-alone product for $99.99 at https://GetMagixDrive.com.

“We believe this product is immensely practical -- as a one-time install it automatically connects to your CarPlay when you enter your car so you can conveniently use your apps, listen to music and give Siri voice commands without needing to fish your phone out to plug it in,” said Zink.

Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting the website at https://AppliedMagix.com.



Investors can learn more about SPYR at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

