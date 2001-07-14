Chief Financial Officer Jarett Janik Announces Retirement from E2open

E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced that Jarett Janik will retire from his position as chief financial officer. He will continue serving as CFO until the company identifies his successor. E2open has initiated an external search for a new chief financial officer and Janik has agreed to stay with the company through the transition process. He joined E2open in April 2018, having served in various senior finance and CFO roles in the technology space for more than 25 years.

“Jarett has been a key member of the executive management team through a transformational period in the life of the company, including several significant acquisitions and going public in February 2021,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of E2open. “We are grateful for his service, hard work and dedication to E2open, and we celebrate his long and successful career.”

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work at this incredible company for the past four years,” said Janik. “I’d like to thank our board of directors, Michael, the entire E2open leadership team, and especially thank my very talented team for their support and trust in me. I look forward to diverting some of my energy to several philanthropic pursuits, spending more time with my family and traveling.”

